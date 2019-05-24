Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at the inauguration of South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, in Pretoria on Saturday, Concise News reports.

Osinbajo’s spokesman Laolu Akande discloses this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

“The vice president will be joining several other heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond.

“They are expected at the swearing-in ceremony in Loftus Versfeld Stadium on May 25.

“The Vice President, who leaves Abuja this evening, will be accompanied by the Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama,’’ Akande says.

The spokesman further divulges in the statement that Osinbajo was expected back in Abuja on Saturday evening.