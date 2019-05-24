The Director-General (DG) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has warned corps members to desist from embarking on frivolous journeys during the service year.

Concise News reports that the DG gave the warning while addressing corps members at NYSC Ondo State Zonal Office during his visit to the State. Brigadier General Shuaibu, who is the 18th DG of the noble scheme said that the management is uncomfortable with the lackadaisical attitude of some members of the service corps.

His words: “My dear children in the national service, it has become worrisome that some of you embark on journeys which ordinarily you should not engage in. This trend has raised the public outcry on the avoidable deaths corps members are exposed to.”

The DG who once served as Military Assistant to past Director Generals between 1996 and 1999 said that NYSC will henceforth take drastic measures against any erring and uncooperative corps members who flout the rules and regulations in line with the NYSC Bye-Law.

He said,” Let me sound a note of warning that the management of the scheme both at the Directorate Headquarters and State Secretariats will no longer condone any act of lawlessness and will henceforth mete out appropriate sanctions to those who refuse to abide by the code of conduct as provided for in the NYSC Bye-Law”

The former Lecturer at Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Kaduna read the riot act to corps members on the mode of dressing which many are now taking for granted.

“As a parent, it is always my joy to see you adorning NYSC uniform and then giving your selfless service to the nation but many of you are daily abusing the privilege by giving a bad image to our national identity with your indecent dressing.

“This administration will not allow you to continue what you are doing. It makes me sad when I see a corps member wearing NYSC uniform with other combinations. This has to stop and I am going to be personally involved in the crusade”.

Furthermore, he charged the corps members to take their personal security with utmost concern.

“The challenges we are facing is multi-dimensional and I want to implore you to take your personal security seriously. Do not leave your places of primary assignment or your residence without informing your colleagues about your whereabouts and endeavour to let your friends know where you are at every point in time.

“NYSC has given you printed documents that contain the names and contact all security agencies within your Local Government of service. Please get in touch with any of the agencies in case of any security threat or breach and I am confident that you will be adequately protected.

“On our part, we shall continue to make your security and welfare sacrosanct”. The DG said.

Meanwhile, the NYSC boss promised to build on the legacy of his predecessors by expanding the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.