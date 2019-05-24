The State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Ondo State, Mrs Grace Akpabio has congratulated Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim on his appointment as the 18th Director General of the scheme, Concise News reports.

This online news medium reports that Akpabio was speaking when Brigadier General Ibrahim visited the state recently. She says, “Your appointment is an eloquent testimony of your resilience, hard work, sacrifice and dedication to duty which made you an outstanding officer fit for this challenging assignment among the galaxy of personalities shortlisted for this enviable position.”

The state coordinator further informed the Director-General that, “The Executive Governor in his magnanimity during the 2019 Batch ‘A’ orientation course held in March through April donated a pickup automobile to serve as operational vehicle as well as resumption on the construction of Perimeter Fence initiated in the last quarter of 2018.”

On his visit, Brigadier General Ibrahim warned corps members to desist from embarking on frivolous journeys during the service year.