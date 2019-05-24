Nigerians have condemned the licensing of a “Fulani Radio” by the Federal Government, describing it as suspicious, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the “Fulani Radio” will also be funded by the Federal Government.

However, several Nigerians have alleged that the move might be a ploy to establish a “Fulani” oligarchy in the country.

In their reactions on Twitter, many of them expressed worries over the development noting that it is unhealthy in a secular country like Nigeria.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

ODUA People’s Congress (OPC) on Thursday kicked against the establishment of a Fulani Radio station, describing the motive behind such establishment for a section of the country as questionable and not acceptable. The Igbos saw today over 50 years ago. — IKEMEFUNA (@BlackIgboLord) May 23, 2019

If Fulani Radio is built with our taxes, ALL other Nigerian ethnicities deserve dedicated AM radio stations too. — Bello kolawole (@Princemkb1) May 23, 2019

#FG'sLicense4AFulaniRadio They just put out a law to collect licensed guns now they have license for a Fulani radio… That Radio station is their CCC, command and control center… 1 center to spread info to wipe us out. Nigerians must wake up NOW! — Comrade Segun Onibiyo (@AlphaMaleSMG) May 23, 2019

I support whole hearted, d setting up of Fulani Radio for d herdsmen. Biafra Radio should be approved. Odu'a Radio must be registered.Niger Delta FM Station must come on stream.

This is a season of madness. Let every tribe & ethnic nationalities go mad too.

Up Odu'a Republic — Samuel Oladipo (@SamuelOladipo8) May 24, 2019

We hear about fulanisation and islamization agenda, coincidentally, FG announced d acquisition of license for Fulani radio, followed by withdrawal of gun licenses. What exactly am I thinking 🤔 — Bonaventure (@ainyangetoh) May 23, 2019

How Buhari comes up with these divisive policies just boggles the mind! Imagine, Fulani Radio Station. The 250 others nko? — Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi (@BOGbadamosi) May 23, 2019

Fulani radio station sponsored by FG, President broke fast with judicial officers, all in 1 week. This is becoming scary. Were Obj and Soyinka right??? — nsikanabasi udoh (@YNsikanabasi) May 23, 2019

THE NIGERIAN AGENDA IS BIGGER THAN ANY ETHNIC AGENDA! Fulani Radio Education; a fraudulent tool to destabilise Nigeria. — Joachim Okhai (@joachim_Okhai) May 23, 2019

They want to use Nigeria’s money to set up Fulani radio, but go ahead to shut down Radio Biafra. When they say “Fulanization” is real some still doubt it. This is the 9,999 reason that ONE NIGERIA is a scam! https://t.co/AZ35xaRyfA — Umeh and 99 others (@UMEHoma) May 24, 2019