How President Buhari Silenced Many Critics - UK-based Group
President Muhammadu Buhari. (Image courtesy: Presidency)

Nigerians have condemned the licensing of a “Fulani Radio” by the Federal Government, describing it as suspicious, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the “Fulani Radio” will also be funded by the Federal Government.

However, several Nigerians have alleged that the move might be a ploy to establish a “Fulani” oligarchy in the country.

In their reactions on Twitter, many of them expressed worries over the development noting that it is unhealthy in a secular country like Nigeria.

Concise News captured some of the reactions as seen below:

 

 