Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Friday, May 24th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Adamu Mohammed as substantive Inspector General of Police (IGP), Concise News reports. His confirmation was announced at the police council meeting, which was presided over by the president, on Thursday. Presidential Election Tribunal Dismisses Anti-Buhari Inauguration Suit The suit filed by the Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Aworu, seeking stop of President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration has been dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal. In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Joseph Ikyechi, the tribunal dismissed the application for lacking merit. PDP’S Atiku Alleges Plot To Tarnish His Image Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has alleged that there are plans by people he called “unscrupulous and anti-democratic elements” to smear his personality,” Concise News understands. Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria’s 2019 elections, made this known through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday. Again, ASUU Threatens To Go On Strike, States Reasons The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it might go on strike if the Federal Government does not fulfil its agreement with the union, Concise News reports. Nigeria’s Education Minister Adamu Adamu had on Tuesday said the government approved an extra N25 billion allowance for members of ASUU. However, the National President of ASUU in Abuja on Thursday, faulted the release of the money, saying it was late. Court Revokes Former Niger Governor’s Bail The Federal High Court in Minna has issued bench warrants for the arrest of former governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko. Concise News understands that Justice Aminu Aliyu, the presiding judge, also revoked the earlier bails granted Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro. It was learned that the bails were revoked because the two failed to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court. Former NFF President Joins Kogi Governorship Race Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu has joined the race for governor of Kogi state. Concise News understands that Lulu is running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Lulu said he was running because there is a general consensus ‎in the state that the governor Yahaya Bello administration had performed below par. JAMB Unveils Most Preferred Tertiary Institution In UTME With 86,401 candidates, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), was on Thursday, named the most-subscribed university by candidates in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Concise News reports that Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, with 74, 635 candidates, and University of Benin (UNIBEN) with 70, 322, emerged second and third most subscribed universities respectively, in 2018 admission exercise. U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Coach Reveals Expectations Flying Eagles coach Paul Aigbogun has assured Nigerians that his boys will not disappoint at the U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland, Concise News reports. Nigeria begin their quest for the U-20 World Cup with a game against Qatar on Friday. Other teams in Group D of the competition are Ukraine, and the US. Simi Finally Speaks On Naira Marley’s EFCC Crisis Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi has reacted to the arraignment of her colleague Naira Marley. The “Issa Goal” crooner’s road to detention began with a beef with Simi a few weeks back after she condemned internet fraud and anyone supporting it.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.