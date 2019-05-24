Nigeria Customs Service Begins Online Auction Of Seized Items

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) through the Controller of Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Owerri, Comptroller Kayode Olusemire said the agency has commenced electronic (online) auction of contrabands, including exotic cars of different brands seized from smugglers in Imo/Abia and Edo/Delta commands.

Concise News learnt that Comptroller Kayode Olusemire made the disclosure while conducting newsmen round the latest seizures made in the zone.

According to him, interested members of the public can log into the internet designated website and select any of the items listed on the purchase list.

The Controller also disclosed that among items to be auctioned electronically were Rolls Royce cars, Mercedes, Toyota and vehicles of different makes and other intercepted contraband.

He stated that the recourse to online sales of seized goods is to make the process as transparent as possible.