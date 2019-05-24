New Zamfara Governor-elect Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Bello Matawalle, who on Friday emerged new Zamfara Governor-elect, has commended Nigeria’s judicial system for standing up to the truth in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Matawalle became the new governor-elect on Friday, as the candidate with the second highest number of votes from the last governorship election in the state.

This followed a 5-member panel decision of the Supreme Court which nullified the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory over the party’s failure to conduct primaries as contained in the party’s constitution.

Matawalle in a statement signed by one of his aides, Mallam Umar Mohammed, said, “The Judgement is a testimony that the judiciary has remained fair in the discharge of its responsibilities.

“l wish to congratulate the people of Zamfara State especially PDP supporters for remaining peaceful and orderly throughout the time we were seeking redress in the courts.

“l want to assure you that we will not fail in this confidence reposed in us and l want to appeal to all people in the state to continue to be law-abiding as we transit into the new government,” he said.

Also reacting to the new development, the state’s outgoing Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala commended the Supreme Court Judgement describing it as “a landmark achievement for the nation’s democracy. ”