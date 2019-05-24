The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments Mrs Maryam Uwais says the budgetary allocations to all the Social Investments Programmes (N-Power inclusive) have amounted to N470.8bn out of the N1.5trn cumulative budgets in three years.

Concise News reports that Mrs Uwais discloses this yesterday (Thursday) in Abuja while giving a scorecard of the social investment programmes in three years.

She says in spite of the low budgetary releases to the National Social Investment Office (NSIO); the programme has been a success. According to her, out of an annual approved budget of N500bn, between 2016 and 2018, the total sum of N470.8bn has so far been released, she says.

Furthermore, she explains that in 2016 they received N79.98bn, in 2017, N140.bn and in 2018 they received N250.8bn.

On N-Power she says at least 500,000 people in 774 LGAs are now teaching in public schools, acting as health workers in our primary health centres and as agricultural extension advisors.

N-Power graduate volunteers are given devices preloaded with learning modules along with a monthly stipend of N30,000.

On school feeding programme Mrs Uwais states “Nigeria is fast on its way to becoming the leader in Africa in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, by feeding over 9.7 million pupils and still counting.”

As at today, she says, the national social register in different stages of development across 34 States and the FCT has about 872,700 households representing 3,492,001 individuals captured.

Also, she says NSIO has enrolled 422,992 caregivers in 26 states currently, and they are been paid N10, 000 every two months, and supported to ensure they save and become productive, thereby taking ownership of their lives.