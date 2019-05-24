A pleasant day to you, and welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Friday, May 24, 2019, on Concise News.

An initiative of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, N-Power has announced the start of training for N-Power Build beneficiaries. Concise News reports that N-Power Build is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that will engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of a skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals. The scheme announces on its verified social media handle…Read more here.

The Federal Government empowerment programme known as N-Power has said there is no increase in the monthly allowance paid to its beneficiaries. Concise News understands that President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the new minimum wage bill into law. The minimum wage for Nigerian workers was pegged at N30,000 monthly and that also affected serving corps members. Read more here.

Training for a segment of the Job Creation and Empowerment Initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the Nigerian Government, N-Power Build commenced on Monday in centres across some states of the federation, Concise News reports. After three months of intensive training as service professionals, beneficiaries will get free tool and stipend. Read more here.

And that’s all for today on the latest N-power news on Concise News. Be sure we’d keep you updated on N-Power issues! Do enjoy the rest of your day!