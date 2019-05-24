Meet Bello Matawalle, The Man Set To Become Next Governor Of Zamfara State

Following Supreme Court nullification of all votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, is set to become the next governor of the state according to results declared by INEC in March.

The results declared by INEC showed that PDP’s Matawalle is set to take over the mantle of leadership in the state as he came second behind APC’s Mukhtar Shehu Idris.

The returning officer for the governorship election in the state Prof Kabiru Bala said Alhaji Mukhtar Shehu Idris got 534,541 while his opponent Dr Bello Muhammad Matawalle of the PDP polled 189,452. The candidate for the National Rescue Movement (NRM) Senator Dansadau scored 15,177 while Abdullahi Shinkafi of the APGA garnered 3,865.

Bello Matawalle Profile

Bello Muhammad Matawalle (Matawallen Maradun) was born in Maradun, the headquarters of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State to the family of Alhaji Muhammadu Sharu on the 12th December 1969.

He studied at Thames Valley University, London, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, VTC Bunza in 1984 and Maradun Township Primary School in the year 1979.

He worked under the ministry of Health Sokoto (in former Sokoto State) and worked as a teacher in Government Girls College Moriki and Kwatarkoshi before joining Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Abuja until he decided to join politics in 1998 under defunct UNCP.

He is married to Hajiya Sadiya, Hajiya Fatimatu, Hajiya Balkisu and Hajiya Fadimatu (2nd) and happily blessed with children.

Bello Muhammad began his career in politics in 1998, having joined the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), contested for National Assembly Membership and won the seat before they were dissolved.

Between May 1999 to May 2003, he served as Hon. Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Commissioner Ministry for Environment, Ministry for Rural Development and then moved to Ministry for Youth and Sport under Zamfara State Government.

Between May 2003 – 2007, Bello Muhammad was elected as Member Representing Bakura/Maradun Federal Constituency under ANPP. In the House he served as chairman House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, the Position he held till 2007, Deputy Minority Whip and Ad- hoc Chairman House committee on Marine Security and Safety Commission (National Security Adviser’s office).

Between 2007- 2011, Matawallen Maradun having been re-elected as Honorable Member Representing Bakura/Maradun Federal Constituency decamped from ANPP to PDP which he did in the year 2009. He emerged as the winner after April, 2011 general election to go back again on his third term as Member representing his people (Bakura Maradun) under Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His Traditional Titles:

Matawallen Maradun 2. Danmadamin Mafara 3. Magayakin Zamfara 4. Sarkin Kudun Bwari FCT 5. Tafidan Kwali FCT 6. Sardaunan Gwagwalada FCT, and 7. Garkuwan Matasan Hausa

How he emerged as PDP’s candidate

Matawalle emerged the consensus candidate after stakeholders zeroed on him as the most outstanding candidate to neutralize the forces drawing back the hand of the clock for more than three years.

“As the most outstanding philanthropist in the entire Zamfara State, Matawalle is almost always the best choice for our people; he is familiar with our problems, as a two-time commissioner; he was an employer of labour for our teeming youth, even out of government and this is an unforgettable goodwill”, argued Alhaji Shehu Maradun, a PDP chieftain in the State.

Matawalle, who was a three-term member of the National Assembly representing Bakura/Maradun Federal Constituency was unanimously selected to fly the PDP flag following his massive endorsement acceptance by the party’s stakeholders.

Presenting Matawalole as the party’s candidate in Gusau, the Zamfara state chairman of the party, Senator Hassan Muhammad Nasiha said the party decided to adopt Matawalle based on his pedigree as a grassroots politician, who is loved by the people.

Responding, Matawalle promised to carry all party members along in the processes of governance when elected governor in 2019.

He added that his administration will prioritize youth empowerment through the creation and provision of employment to the teeming youths of the state.