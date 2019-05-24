Former Real Madrid and Spain coach, Vicente Del Bosque has said that he would rather have Kylian Mbappe in his team than Neymar and believes the 20-year-old Frenchman has more to the mental side and maturity of his game.

Concise News reports that both players have been linked with moves to Real Madrid but, in the opinion of Spain’s World Cup-winning coach, there’s only one man to sign if both were available.

“I’d sign Mbappe because he seems more sensible [than Neymar],” Del Bosque says to Radio Marca and Cope’s El Partidazo.

“Neymar even imitates children throwing himself around.”

Real Madrid have had a season of crisis, which Del Bosque acknowledges wasn’t good but is confident that they still have strong players in the squad.

“They have an excellent group but the results didn’t come,” he explains.

“Changing a coach twice is one of the worst things that can happen to a club.

“All three knew Madrid, but things happened.”

Barcelona vs Valencia Copa del Rey final

The Copa del Rey final will be contested between Valencia and Barcelona on Saturday, and the former Spain coach is expecting an exciting game.

“A flourishing team like Valencia will play a team who have declined since losing to Liverpool,” he says.

“Barcelona have many injuries, but they do have the Lionel Messi factor, which is extraordinary.”