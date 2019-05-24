Man City Board Reacts To Pep Guardiola, Juventus Link

Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi said that reports of Pep Guardiola leaving to manage Juventus are “ridiculous”, Concise News reports.

The online news medium learnt that several Italian media outlets have reported that the Spaniard will replace Massimilano Allegri, who is leaving Juve at the end of this campaign.

Galassi told Sky Italia that the “This rumour is unfounded.”

“A club like Juventus would not have allowed such news to come out like this. Manchester City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

“It is unbelievable that the media pursue this kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

“He is a great professional and he can’t believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist.” He said.

Guardiola who signed an extension to his deal with the Premier League club last year led them to an unprecedented domestic treble and has till 2021 at the Etihad.