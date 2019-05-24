The Secretary-General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) Abubakar Khalid-Aliyu, has said the licensing of a radio station for herdsmen is a welcome development.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government on Wednesday noted that the radio which will broadcast mainly in Fulfulde language is part of measures to curb the farmers-herders crisis.

According to Khalid-Aliyu, there was nothing wrong if the government aided the Fulani race “who suffers the problem of not being well informed.”

“What is bad when the Fulani man is being educated to become well-informed members of the society? I wondered what is happening to Nigerians that whenever something positive is brought on board, it will be given miscellaneous interpretations just to show that we don’t agree,” he told Punch.

“As far as we are concern, radio is part of the tools which can be used to enlighten the people, through the radio, education is being achieved and bringing people together is also being achieved.

“So, I wonder what is bad in this. It is a right step in the right direction.”