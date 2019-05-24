Welcome to the roundup of the latest update Benue State news online headlines for today, Friday, 24th May 2019 on Concise News.

The Truth About Tivs ‘Offering Wives To Visitors’ – Prominent Benue Son

A leader of thought in Benue state, Dr David Wayas has debunked the age-long myth that the Tiv people of Benue use their wives to entertain visitors.

Concise News reports that Wayas, a lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) says “a typical Tiv person is not happy when you go near his wife.”

The don explains to Vanguard: “In the olden days, our people married so many wives to help them in farms. As a result, each of the wives had a hut. The man of the house will normally ask one of the wives to leave her hut for the stranger or visitor and join him in his hut because they didn’t have what we call visitors’ room now.

“There is the possibility that the visitor might develop a relationship with the wife due to their closeness, but the man of the house did not give her willingly to the visitor.”

Benue: APC Loses Colossal Leader

The Women Leader of the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Victoria Akire has died, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that she died during a brief illness in the early hours of Wednesday.

Abba Yaro, the state party chairman, in a statement, reveals that Akire’s death was made available by the acting Publicity Secretary of the party, James Ornguga Yaro.

Yaro, who commiserates with the deceased family over the loss, said burial arrangements would be announced later.

Benue: Don Slams Buhari Organization As ‘Bunch Of Noise Makers’

A lecturer in the Department of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Dr David Wayas has lambasted the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) over a statement credited to it on Benue Killings, describing the group as a bunch of busybodies and noisemakers.

Concise News reports that Wayas said the BMO should concentrate on advising President Muhammadu Buhari’s government on how to move Nigeria forward instead of creating issues to impress their employer.