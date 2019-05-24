The Lagos Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu has denied releasing a list of promises as his inches closer to his inauguration, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that there has been a list of promises purportedly made by Sanwo-Olu circulating on social media.

However, while interacting with the press on Thursday, the Lagos governor-elect noted that he never released a list of promises.

“I saw the list, too. In Lagos, everybody is now a Sanwo-Olu. But the reality is that it’s just a wish list; it’s fake news,” he said.

“It’s not a bad thing in itself when people push you to achieve, but the truth is that you need to crawl before you walk.”