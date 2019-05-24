The Lagos State Governor-elect Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said he will focus on traffic management in his first days in office, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that Sanwo-Olu said this on Thursday in Lagos during an interactive session with the press.

According to him, Lagos has fared well in the past twenty years of democratic reign in the country.

He, however, noted that there is still room for improvement and the provision of a more qualitative leadership.

“We will be running a marathon as if we are running sprint because of the various things that we have to do,” he said.

“We are hoping that in our first 100 days, we will have a working government. This means that all of our cabinet and the major appointments that we need to have, we will have them running very quickly.”

According to him, “We should begin to see huge solutions in our traffic management scheme.

“In infrastructures, we are already in the rainy season; so even if we want to do some extensions and some laybys, there is a limit to what can you do because once it’s raining, you can’t pour concrete.

“Even when you pour concrete, the sun has to come for it to dry to open up that lay-by.

Some of those issues will come up but in terms of identifying those corridors that we need traffic improvement, we have already done all of that.

“In terms of places that we need to improve and increase waste management solutions, we would have done all that.

“In the first three months, we would have roll out loads of waste management banks, where like I mentioned during my campaigns, sorting has to start from your kitchen which is where we are going to be looking for those colours of bags and then we bring them out we have a work in progress relationship with the PSP.”