INEC Holds Emergency Meeting Over Zamfara Supreme Court Ruling

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Friday, held a meeting over the Supreme Court judgement on the general elections held in Zamfara State.

The electoral body in a statement signed by Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, said it is meeting to determine the next course of action following the ruling.

Part of the statement read, “Following the Supreme Court’s Judgement delivered today 24th May 2019 on the Governorship, National and State Assembly Elections held in Zamfara State, INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the Court’s decision.”

The statement revealed that the meeting would continue on Saturday and an outcome would be revealed on Monday.