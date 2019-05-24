Ignore Tonto Dikeh, Maduagwu Advises Ogbonna

Uche Maduagwu, controversial Nollywood actor, has called on his colleague, IK Ogbonna to ignore Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh.

The actor said this after the duo got involved in a social media rift which made Ogbonna call her a dog while the actress replied that his anus was leaking.

Uche who spoke via his Instagram page added that the fact that the Nollywood fine boy chose to remain silent doesn’t mean that he is scared of Tonto Dikeh but a sign that he is more mature.

He wrote, “@ikogbonna Replying @tontolet is like pouring water into a basket… Its a WASTE of precious TIME… Omg, just got off the PHONE again with my brother, hmmm, I know you’re ANGRY bros, but the BEST and most expensive BIRTHDAY gift you can ever give to @tontolet is ignoring her, please, channel those precious ENERGY of yours into showering more LOVE on your child, that will be more profitable.

“@ikogbonna A woman that can allegedly call the FATHER of her only son “a 40 seconds man”, please, if she doesn’t INSULT the goodness and mercy out of your life, it would be a COSMETIC miracle.

“@ikogbonna Keeping silent for her doesn’t mean you’re scared, NO, it just shows you’re an ADULT, and you’ve allowed her enjoy her CHILDRENS day celebration alone. I’ve spoken with my big brother @official2baba and my sister @annieidibia1 on PHONE, and they’ve agreed to be generous by IGNORING her as a BIRTHDAY gift to her this year, @ikogbonna why can’t you also show @tontolet some KINDNESS by ignoring her”