Group Reveals Reasons For Youths' Poor Participation In Elections

The inability of Nigerian youths to contest for elective positions during the 2019 general elections is due to the role of godfatherism, lack of funding, delegate system of political parties, none membership of political party, wrong perception of youth, unemployment and system failure in the country, the International Republic Institute (IRI) identified on Wednesday.

The group powered by USAID stated this in an event at Cirenes Hotel, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, which focused on the need for youths to fully participate in active politics.

It had in attendance representatives of various political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) All Progressive Congress (APC), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) People with Disabilities among others.

Speaking during a two-day workshop, the State Coordinator of IRI, Anthony Anichukwueze who stated that the purpose of the workshop was to enable different calibre of persons to review the challenges facing the youths and chart the way forward in the political arena.

“We are here today because there is future for our youths who are in politics and those who want to get involved. The last election remains an opener. The percentage of those who got involved in seeking elective positions are fewer than we expected. ”

The facilitator, Bonaventure Akuma, in a presentation titled: “Review of Youth Participation in the 2019 general elections:” noted that through mentorship, advocacy and lobbies, youth’s involvement in politics, attendance to capacity building and training, allocation of more quotas to the youths especially in political parties and formation of synergy, the Nigerian youth can be repositioned for greater heights in terms of politics.

“Stakeholders are also the problem. We believe that there is hope for the youth of this nation. YouthsThe youths need more elective positions in this country.”