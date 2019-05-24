Brazilian, Julio Baptista (played for Arsenal, Real Madrid among others) has called time on his 20-year career, Concise News reports.

Baptista, 37, was without a side after terminating his contract at CFR Cluj in Romania, where he played just 43 minutes across three games.

Four years after starting his career in 1999, he joined Sevilla and had an immediate impact at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Having impressed there, he was snatched up by Real Madrid in 2005 for 25 million euros but was not quite able to shine consistently.

He did leave some memories at the Santiago Bernabeu, though, notably, his decisive goal at the Camp Nou in 2008 as Los Blancos won the title.

His time in Madrid was interrupted by a spell at Arsenal, and after the Spanish capital, he joined Roma before returning to Spain in 2011 with Malaga.

In all, he managed 126 goals for his various clubs, as well as managing 48 games for Brazil and five goals for his country. With the Selecao, he won the Copa America and played at the 2010 World Cup.