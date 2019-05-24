Former NFF President Joins Kogi Governorship Race

Former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Sani Lulu has joined the race for governor of Kogi state.

Concise News understands that Lulu is running on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lulu said he was running because there is a general consensus ‎in the state that the governor Yahaya Bello administration had performed below par.

‎”Going to the next level requires that every Nigerian should come together, and for us in Kogi State, we want to do things differently. I’m so committed to this project, and I pray that together we’ll take Kogi to the next level,” he said.

“My slogan is Mr Peace Development, and that’s because I’ve always delivered in all that I did. I have my vision and mission, and I know I will deliver if given the opportunity.

“All of us are saying the government of the day in Kogi State has failed, that means when someone is coming in, he has to be prepared and do things differently.”

He said if given the chance, he would block leakages so that the people could have confidence in the system.

‎”It’s not government money that’s important, but one could also create room for private sector participation. ‎I’m doing most of the things I do unconsciously. They said I’ve given scholarships, I’ve built schools, and did a lot for people,” he added.

“APC is trying to balance the situation to say if they had challenges, let’s try to make amends. Most of us are coming to contest because there’s room to contest. President Buhari has set an example for us all to follow, and that’s what we’ll do.”

This news medium understands that Doctor Omede Idris of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the top aspirants standing in the way of governor Bello’s bid to return for a second term.