Death Penalty Approved For Cattle Rustling, Kidnapping In Buhari's Katsina

Katsina state governor Aminu Masari has signed into law mandatory death sentence for anyone convicted of cattle rustling or kidnapping in the northwest state.

Concise News also learned that the offence of rape carries the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment in addition to a fine and compensation to victim.

The state governor’s action followed recent attacks in the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The latest was the killing of at least 26 people in attacks on three communities in Dan Musa, Faskari and Batsari areas.

In his reaction, Buhari summoned Masari and ordered the Security Chiefs to investigate the killings.

The commander in chief then directed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, to set up an assessment team to intervene immediately.