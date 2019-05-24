Davido Lauds Ubi Franklin Over Expectation Of Fourth Child

DMW Boss and songwriter, Davido has reacted to the recent report that Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, is expecting his fourth child with the fourth woman.

The “Fall” crooner after seeing the story on Instagram took to the comment session to call the Nigerian music artist manager a legend.

“LEGEND,” Davido wrote.

Concise News had earlier reported that the CEO is expecting the fourth child from a U.S based businesswoman named, Sandra Iheuwa.

The arrival of the fourth child is coming after just a month from when he had his third child with his South African former staff, Nicola Siyo.

Ubi has his first child with his ex-wife, actress Lilian Esoro, and another with a U.S. based lady, who has his first daughter.

