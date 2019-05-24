Court Revokes Former Niger Governor's Bail

The Federal High Court in Minna has issued bench warrants for the arrest of former governor of Niger state Babangida Aliyu and Umar Nasko.

Concise News understands that Justice Aminu Aliyu, the presiding judge, also revoked the earlier bails granted Aliyu and Nasko by Justice Yellim Bogoro.

It was learned that the bails were revoked because the two failed to respect hearing notices served on them to appear in court.

Aliyu and Nasko were ordered to appear in court on Thursday for re-arraignment after their alleged N1.9 billion fraud case was re-assigned to Justice Aliyu.

Their counsel did not show up.

But counsel to Aliyu, Olajide Ayodele, sent a letter praying for an adjournment.

The case was adjourned until May 27.