CCECC Reveals Completion Date For Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation CCECC executive Director, Mr Jacques Liao has disclosed that the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan rail project which is at 79 per cent completion will be concluded in April 2020.

Liao revealed that the project is challenging but that it will be delivered as promised.

While addressing the pressmen at the corporate headquarters of the company in Abuja on Thursday, Liao said over 5,000 local staff members were presently working on the rail project, noting that as soon as they finish laying the tracks, the rest would not be difficult.

He said, “Despite the difficulties and challenges we faced sometimes in the course of executing some of these projects, we always deliver as scheduled quality jobs and this we are proud of. We are sure of concluding the rail project next year as planned.”

The director further disclosed that plans were underway to assemble coaches in Nigeria instead of bringing in finished ones.

This, he said, would go a long way in creating more job opportunities for the unemployed in the country.

The CCECC boss stated that the most challenging project executed by his company was the Kano-Maiduguri rail, adding that in April this year, five pieces of heavy equipment were destroyed by insurgents.

“Four of our trucks and heavy equipment were set on fire by the terrorists; security should be beefed up in that area,” he stressed.

Liao maintained that insecurity along that axis had led to the delay in completing the railroad, stressing that something had to be done urgently to arrest the situation.