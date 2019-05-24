Buhari’s Minister Speaks On Division In Cabinet Over National Carrier

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has denied reports that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) is divided over mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

Concise News understands that Sirika was reacting to comments purportedly made by his colleague in the Ministry of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on the Nigeria Air project.

Sirika, according to a statement, said that Amaechi may have been misquoted by a section of the media.

He said that FEC had always been one cohesive body that could not be divided over any issue.

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly had graciously done,” the statement read.

“I assure the general public, and more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that Nigeria Air project is fully alive and on course.”