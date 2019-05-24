Benue News: Gov Ortom Meets Belarus Ambassador, Promises To Expand State’s Agriculture

The Republic of Belarus Ambassador to Nigeria, Vyacheslav Bril meeting with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has promised to support the expansion of the state’s agriculture value chain programmes, Concise News reports.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State, Terver Akase said the Belarus Ambassador made the pledge on Friday when he met with the Governor in Abuja.

According to the report from Daily Post, Bril disclosed that his country had decided to collaborate with states such as Benue, which have high potential in agriculture, in order to build relationships for greater development.

He added that Belarus would soon establish an agricultural equipment assembling plant in Nigeria to offer farmers in the country top quality products.

The Ambassador, however. commended Governor Ortom for addressing issues of security and the attention he has given to agriculture in his state.

Responding, the Governor informed Ambassador Bril that Benue has a deliberate policy to deepen mechanised farming and realise the complete agriculture value chain from cultivation to processing of products.

He expressed the willingness of the State to collaborate with Belarus.

“We are ready to partner Belarus. We focused on security in the first four years by providing the enabling laws and other measures to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state. This, we did as a deliberate step to create the right environment for business,” the Governor stated.

Governor Ortom thanked Bril for the visit and promised to sustain ties with the government and people of Belarus.