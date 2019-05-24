The President Muhammadu Buhari administration says it has used 22 million dollars of the recovered Abacha loot to implement the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs).

Concise News understand that the SIP covers the N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers (CCT), National Home-Grown School Feeding and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), Maryam Uwais, said that from 2016 till date, the federal government budgets annually N500 billion for social investments.

She said: “Under N-Power, we have 526,000 youth spread across 774 LGAs teaching in public schools, acting as health workers in primary health centres and as agric extension advisors to small holder farmers in our communities.

“Nigeria is fast on its way to becoming the leader in Africa in the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, by feeding over 9.7 Million pupils and still counting.

“Today, we have 103,992 cooks on our payroll, feeding 9,714,342 pupils in 53,715 government primary schools around 31 States. These children are able to eat a balanced diet, towards improving their learning outcomes.

“Also, under the GEEP, we have the FarmerMoni, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

“For the first two, funds between N10,000 and N350,000 are paid into the accounts of the successful applicants who belong to a registered cooperative and have a bank account.

“For TraderMoni, petty traders are given a loan of N10,000 each and upon repayment within six months, the beneficiary becomes eligible for a higher amount, at which point they must open bank accounts.”