With 86,401 candidates, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), was on Thursday, named the most-subscribed university by candidates in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). Concise News reports that Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, with 74, 635 candidates, and University of Benin (UNIBEN) with 70, 322, emerged second and third most subscribed universities respectively, in 2018 admission exercise.

