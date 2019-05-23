Scorer of the highest mark in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 results released recently by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ezeunala Ekene Franklin, has called on the Federal Government to revamp the method of science mathematics teaching to make it less difficult to learn.

Concise News reports that Franklin says mathematics and science subjects should be taught in local languages which students could easily understand. This, he says would bring out the genius in the students.

According to Daily Trust, Franklin who scored 347 marks says students should learn mathematics by memorising steps and formula. The inability to learn by heart, he identifies, tends to develop the fear of mathematics.

“Mathematics should be taught informally; we must put aside this formal method of teaching maths to make it appealing to many. In China, they learn maths using their language, and I think that has really helped them. There are a lot of geniuses, but mathematics becomes difficult to learn because of the technicality of the way it is being taught,” he explains.

Commenting on his admission dilemma, the 15-year-old expresses sadness over the age limit policy which potentially denies him admission. However, he says he would not hesitate to wait till next year when he attained 16 years, the traditional age for admission, to enrol in the university.