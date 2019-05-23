What Fayose Said About Fayemi's Election As Chairman Of NGF

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has congratulated his predecessor in office, Gov. Kayode Fayemi on his election as the Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Concise News had reported that Fayemi emerged chairman of the NGF on Wednesday through a consensus after he was nominated by Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

In a statement on his Twitter handle on Thursday, Fayose said Fayemi’s emergence as NGF Chairman was well deserved to him and the people of Ekiti.

He said that “Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal”.