The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has announced a new date for the screening of Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 candidates, Concise News reports.

The screening test will hold simultaneously across different centres nationwide.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by NDA’s Public Relations Officer, Maj. Abubakar Abdullahi.

It notes that sequel to the earlier postponement of the NDA Screening Test for 71 Regular Course, the Academy has fixed Saturday 8 June 2019 as the new date.

The statement reads, “Candidates who duly applied to the Nigerian Defence Academy and successfully scored a minimum of 180 (One Hundred and Eighty) in UTME are advised to visit application portal on the NDA website www.nda.edu.ng to select the examination centre of their choice and print out their examination card

“Please note that only those with duly printed Examination Card will be admitted into the various centres for the test.”