Some candidates who are yet to have their Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) 2019 results released are unhappy with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Concise News reports that some of these candidates feel they are not culpable of examination malpractice, hence, the seizure of their results unnecessary.

Recall this online news medium reported that JAMB withheld over 34, 000 UTME results due to various infractions. Some who seemingly fall into that category are now worried. Most of them claim they are innocent of any wrongdoing though.

A candidate, Adeshina Omowunmi Omolara says: “I have tried sending the word ‘RESULT to 55019’ severally but keep getting this reply, ‘Under Processing’. My profile is 1079304141.”

Complaining through Vanguard‘s online platform were over a hundred candidates, claiming they were yet to get their UTME results. Ajani F. Adenike says: “I haven’t seen my results after trying several times with the GSM line 08035155167 that I used for registration.

While JAMB had said that over 1.3 millions candidates who sat for the examination had received their results, many candidates are still complaining that they were yet to access theirs. Some of them said when they checked their results it indicated absent. But they insist they sat for the UTME.

A candidate said: “When I checked my result, it displayed: “Invalid or you did not sit for the exams.”

Other groups of candidates also lament that the GSM lines they registered with had been stolen or lost, hence they could not access their results.

“I lost the SIM I used for my UTME registration. Is there any other means to check my result?” says a candidate through a text message.

However, it is not clear whether these candidates get the same response when they checked via the JAMB online portal. But almost certainly, for these candidates, it would be the same complaint checking online.