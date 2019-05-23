A physically challenged Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidate, Rukayat Ramon Taiwo has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to release her results, Concise News reports.

Taiwo was one of the 139 blind candidates who registered and sat for the 2019 UTME at the University of Lagos, (UNILAG), UTME location for the blind.

According to Vanguard, Taiwo laments that she had used the code 55019 to check her result several times without success.

She says: “I am a female blind student, I sat for the UTME this year 2019. I have tried using the code 55019 but the response was that the GSM no is incorrect. “These are my details. My registration number is 96481177ah my GSM line is 09090209840.”

More than 1.8 million candidates sat for the 2019 UTME from April 11 to April 18. JAMB meanwhile did not release the results as early as many had expected, with candidates getting apprehensive.

The examination body had, however, explained that it wanted to first screen the entire candidates’ results to weed out those who were involved in any form of malpractice during the examination.