Chelsea star Victor Moses is set to reunite with his former manager, Antonio Conte in the Serie A next season, Concise News reports.

The online news medium understands that the former Chelsea manager is expected to be confirmed as Inter Milan new boss.

However, Victor Moses has become a forgotten man at Chelsea having been shipped out by Maurizio Sarri last summer, joining Fenerbahce on loan.

The former Crystal Palace youngster reignited his career at the Blues under Antonio Conte when transformed into a wing-back by the Italian and according to Sky Sports, his former boss is keen on a reunion.

Conte to wanting to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, he has told the Inter board Moses will be a perfect fit for his tactical plan at the San Siro.