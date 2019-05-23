Chelsea star Victor Moses is set to reunite with his former manager Antonio Conte in the Serie A next season, Concise News reports.

This online news medium understands that the former Chelsea manager is expected to be confirmed as Inter Milan new boss.

Moses has become a forgotten man at Chelsea having been shipped out by Maurizio Sarri last summer, joining Fenerbahce on loan.

The former Crystal Palace youngster reignited his career at the Blues under Conte who transformed him into a wing-back, and according to Sky Sports, his former boss is keen on a reunion.

Conte has told the Inter board that Moses would be a perfect fit for his tactical plan at the San Siro.