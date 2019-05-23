Toolz Discloses Favourite Sex Position

On-Air-Personality and talk show host, Tolu Oniru, popularly known as Toolz, has disclosed her favourite sex position.

She made this known on Instagram after an inquisitive social media user was bold enough to ask for her favourite sex position.

The mother of one who is married to a pilot, replied her favourite position to be a reverse pilot cowboy or doggy style.

The fan had written, “What’s your fav sex position” in her response she said, “Reverse pilot cowboy…or doggy (using dog smiley as a symbol)”

Toolz is married to Tunde Demuren who is a pilot.

See screenshot: