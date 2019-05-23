Tonto Dikeh Questions Ogbonna's Proverbial Response

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has again shaded her colleague in the movie industry, IK Ogbonna after she asked about the state of his butt.

This happened after the actor threw a jab at the mother of one, calling her a dog who deserves bone after she had called him and other celebrities out, to call them beggars.

Recall that Concise News had reported that the actress who disclosed that she now has a new man, warned colleagues the movie and music industry not to beg him for money or risk getting messed up.

Following Ogbonna’s proverbial reply to the threat received, the actress specifically mentioned his name on an Instagram story post to request if his “ass” had stopped leaking because she had accused him of being a gay.

She further stated that she was waiting for the bone the actor would throw at her, accepting to be a dog which is not going to seize from barking anytime soon.

She wrote, “IK HAS YOUR ASS STOPPED LICKING?? WAITING FOR THE BONE YOU GONNO THROW!! PATIENTLY CAUSE THIS DOG WLDN’T STOP BARKING ANYTHING SOON.”

See post: