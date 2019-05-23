Tonto Dikeh In New Relationship, Warns Ogbonna, 2face, Others

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has vowed to expose celebrities in the music and movie industry if they fail to meet with her condition.

The mother of one called out a number of entertainers via Instagram, revealing she is in a new relationship and warned that her fellow entertainers steer clear of begging her man for money.

Tonto mentioned the likes of IK Ogbonna, Tuface Idibia, Annie Idibia, Eniola, Praise, Toyin, among others, threatening to beat them up should they cross her path.

“Dear Nollywood and music industry, I am in a new relationship now and, to God, if I see anyone of you begging him money, begging him to sponsor your shows or movies… I will mess you up and your whole life!!

“Idiots. Na if I find una beg abi. I will expose all your gay asses and the females to go!!”, she wrote.