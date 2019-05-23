Simi Finally Speaks On Naira Marley's EFCC Crisis

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Simi, has expressed her concern on the arraignment of her industry colleague, Naira Marley.

Recall that the “Issa Goal” crooner’s road to detention began with beef with Simi a few weeks back after she condemned internet fraud and anyone supporting it.

However, the singer rose in defence of “Yahoo Yahoo” which ultimately led him to record “Am I a Yahoo Boy” music where he featured Zlatan Ibile before he got arrested.

On Wednesday, 22nd May, the multi-award winning singer and crooner of “Joromi” gave her followers a chance to ask her some questions on Instagram and a particular user asked about feelings on the arrest of Naira Marley.

In her response, the wife of Adekunle Gold said she has not been pleased with the development.

The user wrote; “You happy Naira Marley is arrested yeah?” Simi replied with a certain degree of conviction, “No.”

See post: