Vicente Del Bosque has expressed his sympathy with Zinedine Zidane and his position at Real Madrid, which was not an easy one to walk into, Concise News reports.

The former Spain and Los Blancos boss experienced similarly difficult situations during his career but believes the Frenchman and his players can turn things around.

“Zidane isn’t going to ask me for advice,” Del Bosque told the press at the launch of the ninth edition of his Campus Vicente Del Bosque, which hosts children between the ages of six and 15 in Mallorca and Madrid.

“Madrid have a good squad and I’m sure they’ll freshen it up a bit, but it’s a fantastic group.

“The worst thing for them has been to have three coaches and it’s complicated to reverse negative momentum. I’ve experienced it myself and I know how complicated it is.”

Barcelona will take on Valencia in the Copa del Rey final this weekend and Del Bosque is expecting a closely contested match.

“It’s balanced and uncertain, like all cup finals,” Del Bosque says.

“It’s the match that I most wanted to play in my days. I remember a final in Castellon and it was the most important game for me.”

As La Liga champions, Barcelona are Spain’s best team and Del Bosque does not believe that anything can be taken away from any domestic league’s winners.

“The team that wins the league is always the best,” Del Bosque explains. “Barcelona have shown it this year with good football and results.

“But it has been a strange La Liga season because Real Madrid have fallen away.”