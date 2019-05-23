Nigeria will start their campaign at the 2019 U20 Fifa World Cup vs Qatar on Friday in Poland with the team expecting a win.

Concise News understands that this will be the Flying Eagles‘ 12th appearance as they placed fourth at the Africa U20 Cup of Nations staged in the Niger Republic in February.

Aside from Qatar, Nigeria will also do battles with the US and Ukraine in Group D of the competition.

The Nigerian team finished runners-up on two occasions – 1985 and 2005 -and the team’s coach Paul Aigbogun hopes his side can go a step better in Poland.

Qatar Vs Nigeria: Team News

“We are here to do our best and to make Nigeria proud,” he said on Thursday during the pre-match press conference.

“No team is a small team anymore and Qatar are not any different. We want to do our best and come out of the group.”

He added: “Our immediate aim is to win our first game and take it up from there. We have a few lads in the team that are new because we made a few changes to the team that played the African qualifiers. These players will hopefully add quality to the team.”

U-20 World Cup: What Time Is Qatar Vs Nigeria Match?

The Qatar Vs Nigeria match at the U-20 World Cup in Poland is 5:00 pm (Nigerian/West African Time) on Friday, May 24, 2019.

U-20 World Cup: Where To Watch Qatar Vs Nigeria Match Live?

The Flying Eagles match vs Qatar will be broadcast live SuperSport 7 and will be played at the Stadion Miejski w Tychach, Tychy.