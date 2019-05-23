President Buhari Visits Ogun On Saturday

President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to visit Ogun state on Saturday, May 25, to commission a number of projects, Concise News has gathered.

Governor Ibikunle Amosun made this known on Wednesday while inspecting some of the projects billed for inauguration.

The governor also said that he would work till his last day in office.

Amosun called on the people of Ogun to come out en masse to receive the Nigerian leader, who was in neigbouring Lagos state on 24 April to commission some projects executed by the Akinwunmi Ambode administration.