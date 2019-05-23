PDP'S Atiku Alleges Plot To Tarnish His Image

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar has alleged that there are plans by people he called “unscrupulous and anti-democratic elements” to smear his personality,” Concise News understands.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria’s 2019 elections, made this known through his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, on Thursday.

“We wish to blow the whistle as an early warning alert of the grandiose scheme being put together by some unscrupulous elements aimed at jeopardizing the reputation of Abubakar in the coming days and weeks,” Ibe said in a statement.

“By the merit of what is beginning to unfold, there are plans to create some upset across the country, whereby alleged perpetrators of such crimes will engage in phantom names dropping of Abubakar and some senior personalities in the PDP.

“Already, we are abreast of some other plans to plant fictitious stories in some mushroom media outlets aimed at discrediting Atiku and his political party, the PDP.

“It, therefore, becomes preponderant that we alert the public of this demonic plan and to say that it will be imprudent to compromise the peace and security of Nigerians in order to score a cheap political goal.”

But the former vice president, this news medium learned, called on the President Muhamamdu Buhari administration to be awake to its responsibilities of providing security and ensuring peace.