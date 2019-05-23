PDP's Adeleke Sues Inspector General Of Police Over Detention

Senator Ademola Adeleke has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for his detention by policemen in Abuja on 6 May, Concise News has learned.

Adeleke is understood to be seeking the enforcement of his fundamental rights to personal liberty and right to freedom of movement at the Osun State High Court.

Joined in the suit are the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11, Leye Oyebade; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; and Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Faluyi.

It was learned that Adeleke, who is challenging the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun governorship election in 2018, urged the court to further impress it on the respondents the earlier order made by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the matter.

In his ruling, Justice S.O. Falola ordered the police not to arrest or detain the senator pending the determination of the substantive case before him.

He made reference to the ruling of Justice I.E. Ekwor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who granted Adeleke permission to travel to the United States on May 7 for medical attention.

Justice Falola observed that the ruling of the Federal High Court had prevented the respondents from arresting or detaining the applicant.

He adjourned the case to June 17, 2019.