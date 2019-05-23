PDP To Lai Mohammed: Apologise To Nigerians For Lying About Coup Plot

Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the country’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, to tender an apology for heating up the polity with baseless security breach allegations against it.

Concise News understands that Mohammed had earlier alleged that the PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, were plotting to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC chieftain on Monday then assured world leaders invited for the inauguration of their safety in Nigeria.

In his reaction, spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, said for Mohammed to turn around to assure that Nigeria was safe after raising the initial false alarm showed that his claims were not based on any concrete evidence.

“It is now clear that the whole essence of the misleading allegation was to heat up the system, attempt to cow democratic voices, divert public discourse from the rigging of the presidential election and scare the PDP and our presidential candidate from pursuing our stolen presidential mandate at the court,” the party said in a statement.

“We also have fears that Alhaji Lai Mohammed could have made those wild claims in a bid to pave the way to frame, harass, arrest and detain some opposition figures on trump-up charges.

“Such antics have failed as Nigerians have seen through them and are resolute, behind Atiku Abubakar, in the determination to retrieve his mandate in the court, and no form of blackmail and intimidation will detract from that resolve.

“By his fabricated claims, the Information Minister only succeeded in further demarketing our dear nation in the international arena, causing more damage to investors’ confidence in our system and exposing this administration as purveyor of fake news.

“The PDP therefore invites Alhaji Lai Mohammed to apologise to the nation and desist from such acts of incitement.”