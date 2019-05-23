PDP Reacts To Dickson’s Emergence As Chairman Of Its Governors Forum

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday hailed the emergence of Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State as the new chairman of its Governors Forum.

Concise News had reported that Dickson had emerged chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Concise News reports.

The party in a congratulatory message described Dickson’s election as a right choice, judging by the governor’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience.

Dickson takes over from Ibrahim Dankwambo, whose tenure as governor of Gombe State ends on 29 May, 2019.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media Relations, Fidelis Soriwei disclosed this in a statement signed and released on Wednesday.

He stated that Dankwambo announced Dickson’s emergence after a meeting at the Gombe State Governors Lodge, Abuja, on Wednesday night.

The meeting was attended by all the PDP governors. Also in attendance was the Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and PDP Chairman, Uche Secondus.

Dankwambo told journalists that the governors elected under the platform expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country.

According to him, the governors were worried about the adverse effects of the growing insecurity on food production in the country. He added that the governors decried the situation where farmers are scared of going to the farms in fear of being killed or kidnapped.

The governors, therefore, called on President Muhammad Buhari to address the challenge by declaring a state of emergency on security.

Until his emergence as the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Dickson was the Chairman of the PDP’s Standing Committee on Reconciliation.

Dickson, who is the Chairman of the South-South Governors Forum, is also co-Chairman Southern Governors Forum.

Concise News understands that the Bayelsa governor made serious efforts to stabilise the party from disintegration during the most challenging period of its existence after its defeat in the 2015 elections.