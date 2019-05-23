Onodugo Appointed New UNTH CMD

Dr. Obinna Onodugo has been appointed new Chief Medical Director for the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Ituku-Ozalla, Enugu State.

Onodugo is from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

A statement from the hospital said before his appointment, Dr. Onodugo was Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital.

He took over from Dr. Chris Amah who served for eight years.

Dr. Onodugo had previously served as the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, Enugu State Branch.

His first tenure is for four years.