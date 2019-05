Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Thursday, May 23rd, 2019.

Why Justice Bulkachuwa Withdrew From Presidential Election Tribunal

Chairman of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Wednesday withdrew from the panel for “personal reasons,”Concise News has learned. The withdrawal of the President of the Court of Appeal from the tribunal followed allegations of possible bias leveled against her by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Buhari Reveals Why He Refused To Sack Ministers President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he retained cabinet ministers in the last three and half years despite pressure from some quarters due to their unique skill, strength and leadership qualities. Concise News learned that the Nigerian leader made this known on Wednesday during a valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He described the cabinet members as “a reflection of the Nigeria we aspire to achieve.’’ PDP To Lai Mohammed: Apologise To Nigerians For Lying About Coup Plot Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the country’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, to tender an apology for heating up the polity with baseless security breach allegations against it. Concise News understands that Mohammed had earlier alleged that the PDP and its presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, were plotting to scuttle the May 29 inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

