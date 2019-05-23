Nigerian Governors Forum Gets New Chairman Ahead May 29

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has elected Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi as chairman of the forum, Concise News understands.

The Ekiti governor takes over from the Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, whose eight-year tenure ends on 29 May, 2019.

Fayemi, who returned as governor of the southwest state in 2018, was elected during a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Wednesday night.

This news medium had learned that Fayemi became the fovourite for the post after the governors reportedly rejected Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.